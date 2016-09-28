BRASILIA, Sept 28 Brazil is consulting with the World Trade Organization about U.S. barriers to Brazilian steel exports, Foreign Minister Jose Serra told journalists on Wednesday.

Serra also said he was awaiting feedback from the Transportation Ministry about lodging a formal complaint against a maritime treaty with Chile that appears to be pushing up shipping costs compared to its more distant neighbors. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)