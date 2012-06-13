* Brazil considers trade protection for tiny wine industry
By Brian Winter
BENTO GONCALVES, Brazil, June 13 Brazil is
widely celebrated for having some of the world's best beaches,
soccer, and Carnival festivities.
Wines? Um, no.
Nevertheless, Brazil is considering steps to protect its
tiny domestic wine industry from an onslaught of imports, in
what may be the most bizarre - and controversial - example to
date of rising trade protectionism in South America.
President Dilma Rousseff's government recently agreed to
evaluate an emergency request from Brazilian wine producers
that, if approved, could raise tariffs on many imported wines
from countries including Chile, France and Spain. A final
decision is expected by August, officials say.
The temporary protection measure, known in trade parlance as
a "safeguard," has been hailed by some winery owners as their
only possible salvation. They argue that Brazil's overvalued
currency, high taxes and other soaring costs have left them
unable to compete with imports.
Elsewhere, though, the request has sparked a backlash.
Brazil's trading partners, already irritated by its recent
protectionist moves in other sectors including the auto
industry, are expressing outrage. And in big Brazilian cities
such as Sao Paulo, some restaurants have removed domestic wines
from their menus to protest what they see as overreach by a
politically connected industry with an inferior product.
In the heart of Brazil's wine country - a relatively chilly
region of yellowish hills in the far south that bears a passing
resemblance to Tuscany - the issue is just as divisive. Some
producers fear the request for protection has already backfired
by turning consumers against their product and straining
relationships with business partners abroad.
"It's so stupid," said Luis Henrique Zanini, who owns a
small winery. "We end up looking like we want to take away
people's freedom to choose what they want. For wine lovers,
especially, that's a sin."
Zanini and others say the industry's woes are merely a
reflection of the bottlenecks and distortions that plague
Brazil's economy. For example: Because of the country's
notoriously high taxes, many Brazilian wines are actually
cheaper to buy in Miami than in Sao Paulo.
Imports are pricier still. Even without the safeguard, a
middling California Zinfandel that retails for $8 in San
Francisco can cost $35 in Sao Paulo, due to a complex web of
tariffs that has nurtured local industries but also made Brazil
the most closed major economy in the Western Hemisphere.
Such idiosyncrasies help explain why Brazil, after a
decade-long economic boom, now finds itself mired in an
unexpectedly deep slump.
A lack of trade links has left the economy reliant on
domestic demand - which looks fatigued - to lift it from a
period of stagnant growth now in its fourth straight quarter.
Rousseff is under pressure to move beyond piecemeal solutions,
such as protectionism, and enact more dramatic reforms that
could make Brazilian industries competitive again.
"We should be pushing for a huge tax cut, not a safeguard,"
Zanini said. "And (the cut) shouldn't be for just wine - it
should be for everybody. We're all suffering here."
VINEYARDS IN THE TROPICS
Those pushing for protection say it's necessary to take a
long-term view - without which, they say, a wine industry might
never have taken root in a tropical country in the first place.
Farmers in the "Valley of Wines," many descended from
Italian immigrants, have produced low-end table wines for a
century. Yet the mass production of so-called fine wines - made
from globally recognizable grape varieties such as merlot and
chardonnay - didn't really begin until the 1990s.
Despite their short history, and challenges such as a humid
climate that gives many Brazilian wines a strong acidic taste,
some vintages have won accolades.
In 2011, Brazilian wines received more than 100 medals in
international competitions, according to Ibravin, an industry
group. A Brazilian wine also won a coveted gold medal for the
first time last year at the International Wine Challenge in
London, which bills itself as the world's largest wine contest.
"Brazilian wines are only beginning to develop, and we think
our success so far shows we still have a lot of potential to
grow," said Adriano Miolo, chief executive officer of Brazil's
largest producer of fine wines, Miolo, which exports to several
countries including China, Britain and the Netherlands.
Brazil's fine wine industry remains relatively tiny, with
annual sales of about 20 million liters. By comparison, Chile's
leading producer - Vina Concha y Toro SA - sold more
than 10 times as much wine in 2011.
The industry's ambitions are big, though. More than 30
million people have moved out of poverty and into the middle
class in the past decade, and many Brazilians have developed a
taste for high-end wines. Local producers reacted by increasing
their output by 55 percent from 2005 to 2011.
That, however, was when things started to go awry.
Given a choice, Brazilian consumers have overwhelmingly
opted for wines from Europe and elsewhere in South America.
Sales of imports nearly doubled from 2005 to 2011, while sales
of Brazilian fine wines shrank by 11 percent.
That led to the current crisis, in which Brazil's fine wine
sector sells about a third of what it produces.
"We can only sustain this kind of situation for another few
years," Miolo said. "Without action, Brazil's fine wine industry
could disappear."
The crisis led the industry to ask Rousseff for special
protection last year. According to the World Trade Organization,
member countries are allowed to take "safeguard" action to
temporarily protect a sector from imports that cause "serious
injury to the industry."
Rousseff has several options. Officials told Reuters the
most likely would be a quota based on the average of imports
during the previous three years. That could reduce imports by 10
percent compared with 2011 levels. Brazil imposed a similar
scheme in a recent trade dispute over auto imports from Mexico.
Advocates are unapologetic, saying Europe and the United
States use a variety of tools such as import duties and sanitary
regulations to protect their wine industries.
"Maybe we're being very daring," said Carlos Paviani,
Ibravin's president. "But this is a true emergency."
"PEOPLE THINK WE'RE IDIOTS"
The debate is so intense in the Valley of Wines that some
neighbors have stopped talking to each other. And no subject is
quite as thorny as the question of exactly why Brazilian wines
are suffering.
Paviani, Miolo and others blame "prejudice" - what they
describe as an outdated knee-jerk resistance to their products
by consumers. Miolo said that, in blind taste tests, Brazilian
wines frequently beat out imports - even those from France.
"This is an old problem with Brazil, this worship of things
that come from Europe," said Helio Luiz Marchioro, head of a
wine cooperative. "The Brazilian consumer is tremendously
uninformed."
"You go to a restaurant in Sao Paulo, and they have 100
wines on the menu, but only three of them are domestic,"
Marchioro said. "Come on - could it really be that of the 100
best wines in the world, only three are Brazilian?"
Some industry advocates aren't quite that enthusiastic. But
there is general agreement that the fine wine sector has been
hurt by factors beyond its control - such as Brazil's currency,
which despite recent losses is still about 40 percent stronger
than in 2005, making imports much cheaper.
Deep-pocketed European governments also sponsor regular
tastings in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, something Brazilian
wineries can afford to do only once a year, producers said.
Miolo and other producers said the safeguard will give the
wine industry a "window of opportunity" to invest and market
their products on a more level playing field.
They also vow to improve the wine itself and have enlisted
the help of Brazil's agricultural research agency, Embrapa. The
agency earned global renown for developing soybean varieties
that can grow in arid climates, a breakthrough that underpinned
Brazil's recent farm boom. At a lab in the city of Bento
Goncalves, scientists conduct experiments with beakers of wine
from nearby farms, hoping to improve the grapes.
"I know there are people who think we're a bunch of idiots,
but we have a plan and it's going to work if we get this
safeguard," said Jose Fernando da Silva Protas, a senior Embrapa
official.
Rousseff has deep roots in the state of Rio Grande do Sul,
home to the Valley of Wines, where she spent the formative years
of her political career. Officials close to the president say
she sees wine as one of many Brazilian industries that have been
unfairly damaged by expansionary monetary policy in Europe and
the United States - which has the net effect of making imports
from those countries cheaper.
As a result, Rousseff has moved to protect several sectors,
including autos and kitchen appliances, by erecting new barriers
to trade. At a wine festival in February she vowed to combat the
deluge of foreign wines, calling embattled local producers
"heroes."
"This region is (capable) of producing the best wines in the
world," Rousseff said. "We're not going to sit still ... we're
going to combat predatory trade practices."
DIABOLICALLY HIGH TAXES
Critics say Rousseff seems to be ignoring a simple, but
fundamental, question: What if Brazilian wines as a whole just
aren't very good?
Many of the international accolades have been awarded to
Brazil's sparkling wines, a narrow segment that does well under
local conditions. Other wines, particularly reds, have not shown
as much ability to compete.
"The problem is that the government's treating wine like
it's a commodity, like sugar or corn," said Daniel Geisse, whose
winery has won several awards abroad. "But wine is about so much
more - you're buying the terroir, the production, the history,
the philosophy.
"That's why the reaction has been so negative. We've
developed a good wine culture in Brazil over the past decade.
But now these people feel like they've been disrespected."
Geisse also worries that, by limiting imports, authorities
risk extinguishing that incipient love affair with wine -
especially in a country where consumers have plenty of options.
"These people don't realize that our biggest enemy isn't
imported wines - it's beer." he said. "Wine was always a tough
sell here."
Advocates of the safeguard concede they might never be able
to compete at the very high end of the market. With greater
protections, though, they say they can compete in a range of $12
to $25 a bottle.
Whether that's so is unclear. Rodrigo Martins, who runs a
wine bar in a tony area of Sao Paulo, said he used to carry
about 50 Brazilian wines among the 500 or so in his store. They
didn't sell, and he now offers no more than five.
"We tried to do the right thing," he said. "Our customers
said many of them were expensive, and of inferior quality."
Geisse said some Brazilian wineries may end up going
bankrupt. Those with a good product would be better served by
government initiatives that reduce costs for the sector and
improve access to credit, he said.
One common plea - throughout Brazil - is for lower taxes.
Ademir Brandelli, another small winery owner, said taxes account
for 56 percent of the price of his wines. "There's no way we can
compete with our neighbors at that level, safeguard or not," he
said.
Paviani, the head of the industry association, said a decade
of lobbying for lower taxes has failed to make major progress,
making the safeguard necessary.
He also lamented the structural issues holding the industry
back, citing high prices on everything from cork to glass.
"If it was easier to import bottles, that would make a big
difference for us," Paviani said.
But what if Brazil's bottle makers then asked for a
safeguard for themselves?
"That's different," he said. "Glass is the same everywhere.
Wines, well, they're an exception."