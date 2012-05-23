* Sao Paulo paralyzed by subway, commuter train strike
* Chaos highlights Brazil's major infrastructure problems
By Brian Winter and Daniela Ades
SAO PAULO, May 23 Commuters sat in lines for
more than three hours, protests broke out at a train station,
and angry voters promised revenge as Brazil's biggest city
entangled itself in a record traffic jam on Wednesday morning,
highlighting how the country's infrastructure has failed to keep
pace with economic growth.
The trigger for the chaos was a strike by workers for Sao
Paulo's subway and commuter train system, who are seeking higher
wages.
That prompted virtually any commuter with a car to venture
out, a recipe for disaster in a metropolitan area of 20 million
people where an expanding middle class means that more than 900
new vehicles hit the streets every day
Despite Brazil's economic gains, government spending on
roads, public transportation, airports, seaports and
communications has failed to keep pace.
At its peak, 155 miles (249 km) of roads and highways were
backed up, according to city transportation authorities. That
accounted for more than a quarter of the city's major arteries,
and smashed the previous morning rush-hour record of 119 miles.
The all-time traffic record is 183 miles set during an
evening rush hour in June 2009.
The spectacle of Brazil's business capital being paralyzed
by a single, previously announced strike prompted a new round of
anger at the government's failure to invest in infrastructure in
recent years - a problem that may finally be catching up with
Brazil, as its economy has stagnated over the past 12 months.
It also renewed concerns over a possible breakdown on roads,
airports, and communications systems when Brazil hosts the
soccer World Cup in 2014 and the Olympic Games in 2016.
"Whoever says Brazil is a great (economic) power should come
and see this," said Wilson Pereira, a dishwasher, as he watched
live images of miles-long traffic jams on TV at a bakery.
One Reuters reporter needed 3-1/2 hours on Wednesday morning
to make the eight-mile commute by car to the office - a trip
that usually takes about 45 minutes. Another watched as his bus
driver, frustrated by the traffic, put the vehicle into park,
got out and smoked a cigarette.
The gridlock was so total that police on motorcycles had to
clear the way for ambulances to get through on the Marginal
Pinheiros, the highway running alongside the financial district.
At a train station in eastern Sao Paulo, police fired tear
gas to disperse a crowd of several hundred people who blocked
traffic and let the air out of buses' tires to demonstrate their
anger at the strike, local media reported.
Other large emerging markets such as China and India have
also experienced agonizing traffic as millions join the middle
class and acquire cars for the first time.
But Brazil has badly lagged its peers in upgrading its
infrastructure, as overall investment only averaged about 17
percent of gross domestic product in recent years, compared to
44 percent in China, 38 percent in India and 24 percent in
Russia, according to a Morgan Stanley report.
The result has been bottlenecks throughout the
transportation system and the economy. Cash crops regularly rot
as trucks wait in miles-long lines leading into Brazil's
seaports, which themselves are overwhelmed. Airlines have seen
expansion plans thwarted by airports operating above capacity.
Economists say that poor infrastructure, along with high
taxes and labor costs, severely hurt the competitiveness of
Brazil's economy. The economy expanded only 2.7 percent last
year, and a similarly low rate is expected in 2012 - making
Brazil one of the slowest growing economies in Latin America,
and well below the 5 percent rates that made it a star performer
over the past decade.
The strike was itself a sign of a country under strain from
years of fast growth.
Local media said the subway and train workers were asking
for a pay increase of 14.99 percent in real terms - a raise
consistent with Brazil's recent boom years, but much less viable
in the current slow economy. The city transport authority is
offering a raise of 4.15 percent in real terms.
