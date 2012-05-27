* Transpetro demands EAS meet technical requirements
* Brazil has struggled to jump-start shipping industry
RIO DE JANEIRO May 27 Brazil's Transpetro, the
transportation arm of state-run oil giant Petrobras,
said on Sunday it suspended the purchase of 16 out of 22 oil
ships ordered from EAS as part of its fleet-renewal program.
Transpetro said in a statement that those 16 purchasing
contracts will remain suspended until EAS meets certain
requirements, like finding a partner with technical experience
in shipbuilding. It is also demanding that the shipyard present
a reliable timetable for the construction of the ships.
EAS has struggled to meet orders on schedule as Petrobras
races to develop one of the world's largest oil reserves off the
coast of Brazil. The government has had difficulty trying to
attract foreign know-how to the local shipping industry.
"If at the end of this period, the EAS does not meet these
requirements, contracts may be terminated, keeping the
possibility of application of penalties under the contracts,"
Transpetro said.
The company added that it is not changing its order for five
ships that EAS is building with the assistance of South Korea's
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd. Another tanker was
already delivered to Transpetro.
An EAS representative could not immediately be reached on
Sunday. The privately held EAS is owned by local engineering
firms Camargo Correa and Queiroz Galvao.
In March, a local newspaper reported that Samsung, the
world's No. 2 shipbuilder, sold its 6 percent stake to exit EAS.
(Reporting By Leila Coimbra; writing by Alonso Soto; editing by
Matthew Lewis)