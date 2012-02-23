* Brazil hopes Bombardier will bid for train auction
* Plans to assume currency, other risks to lure bids
* Critics of bullet train say project is too costly
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazil's government,
struggling to move ahead with a new bullet train linking its two
biggest cities, will now shoulder most of the risk in the
project it hopes will draw Canada's Bombardier into
the bidding, a local newspaper said on Thursday.
A new auction may take place in November, after two delays
and one failed attempt last July in which no bidders showed up,
Valor Econômico said, citing Transport Minister Paulo Sérgio
Passos. New auction terms, in which the government will assume
currency and operational risks, will be put for public hearing
in coming weeks, Valor reported.
The report underscores the importance of the project for
President Dilma Rousseff, who has made the train between Sao
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro a top priority despite concerns over
its high cost and doubts whether the project would ever be
profitable. Some estimates put the cost of the project at 40
billion reais ($23 billion).
Passos expects four consortia led by German, French,
Japanese and South Korean builders and bullet train operators to
post firm bids at the time of the auction, Valor said. He did
not say which company Bombardier, a key maker of trains and
commercial aircraft, would team up with in the auction.
He did not say whether Brazilian companies would participate
in the process.
To ease currency-related risks in the project, the
government would extend a loan denominated in the local currency
to the winning consortium, and stretch out payment terms, Valor
added. If demand came below expectations, the government would
also reduce royalty payments from the operator, the paper noted.
A bullet train has long been a dream of Brazilian
governments and foreign investors looking to cash in on the
country's need to fix infrastructure bottlenecks and prepare to
host the Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer.
Yet, critics argue that the 260-mile (420 km) distance
between the two megacities is well-connected by commercial
flights that last less than an hour, and that Brazil's growing
middle class is not big enough to make a bullet train
financially feasible.
Calls to the media office of the Brasilia-based Transport
Ministry were not immediately responded. Efforts to reach
Bombardier's press representatives were unsuccessful.