* Truck line of up to 50 km reported, later relieved
* Vehicles were not allowed to park at port Monday night
(Updates with municipality suspending ban on night parking)
SANTOS, Brazil May 28 A new ordinance that
prohibits trucks from parking at Brazil's main Santos port at
night caused what may be the worst traffic jam of a busy season
on Tuesday, slowing delivery of the country's record soybean
crop.
Lines of parked trucks extended as much as 50 kilometers (31
miles) on the Anchieta highway leading to the Santos coast,
according to highway operator EcoVias. Congestion was later
reduced after lanes for return traffic were reversed, but
afternoon rains made for slow passage.
The new regulations took effect on Monday and were meant to
pressure authorities to find a solution for the massive number
of trucks that have been bothering nearby residents for months
as Brazil exports record amounts of soy, sugar and corn.
But Tuesday's chaos on the highways was enough to persuade
the municipality of Cubatão to suspend temporarily the ordinance
limiting the hours for truck parking and search for another
solution.
With holding areas for trucks closed on Monday night,
vehicles had no other option than to wait on the roads for a
chance to unload at Santos.
That left thousands of drivers milling around on the highway
on Tuesday, truck doors left open, while commuters from nearby
Sao Paulo found themselves stuck for hours.
Few terminals in Brazil are covered, and rain showers in
recent days have shut down ship loading, adding to the number of
trucks on the roads and slowing traffic.
Ship wait times at Brazilian ports, which soared to longer
than two months this season, are mostly due to difficulty
getting bulk commodities to port, not to actual port capacity,
executives from Danish shipping company Maersk Line said on
Monday.
Due to paltry investment in the country's rail and
waterways, Brazil is overwhelmingly reliant on trucks for
transport. As much as two-thirds of Brazil's new investments in
the first quarter were likely related to construction of heavy
trucks.
(Reporting by Laiz de Souza in Sao Paulo and Brian Winter in
Santos, writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by G Crosse and
Chris Reese)