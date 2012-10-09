* First high court conviction of politician for corruption
* Monthly payments to legislators at heart of case
* No fallout for Rousseff
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Oct 9 Brazil's Supreme Court convicted
three top aides of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on
Tuesday on charges of diverting public funds to buy political
support for his leftist government when it came to power a
decade ago.
In a landmark ruling, the court found Lula's former chief of
staff Jose Dirceu, co-founder of the ruling Workers' Party,
guilty of running a scheme of monthly payments to politicians in
exchange for their votes in Congress.
The party's president at the time, Jose Genoino, and its
treasurer, Delubio Soares, were also convicted of corruption.
The three men face prison sentences of between two and 12 years.
Two dozen others, including 10 legislators, bank executives
and business intermediaries were convicted earlier on fraud,
money laundering or conspiracy charges in the largest political
corruption case in Brazil's recent history.
The Supreme Court has never convicted a politician for
corruption before in Brazil. Politicians have tended to get off
without penalty in graft or embezzlement cases.
Lula, a key political figure who remains very popular in the
South American nation, was not implicated in the case which has
been dubbed the "trial of the century." The former president has
denied the existence of a vote-buying scheme.
There has been no fallout for his hand-picked successor,
President Dilma Rousseff, who has built on Lula's popularity by
establishing a reputation for clean government and firing six
ministers in her first year due to corruption allegations.
The "mensalao" or "big monthly payments" scandal erupted in
2005 and almost toppled Lula. But he survived and was re-elected
in 2006 riding on the success of a booming economy that allowed
his government to lift 30 million Brazilians from poverty.
Dirceu, the most powerful man in Lula's cabinet, was forced
to resign when the scandal broke and banned from politics, the
end of career that began as a communist student leader and urban
guerrilla who fought military dictatorship four decades ago.
He was arrested in 1968 and freed in exchange for the
kidnapped U.S. ambassador, a story that became the basis of the
film "Four Days in September."
Dirceu was accused of masterminding the monthly payments to
legislators to secure their support in Congress for the
government's agenda during Lula's first two years in office.
Politicians convicted of receiving the funds denied they
were selling their votes and said the money went to pay off
campaign debts. But the Supreme Court ruled that the illegal
payments were made to buy political support.
"Legislators were bought to forge the new government's
coalition base. Their votes were exchanged for payments like
commodities," said Supreme Court justice Joaquim Barbosa.