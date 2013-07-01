SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazil's trucking union on
Monday started a 72-hour strike that has slowed traffic in the
Sao Paulo state region and might delay the movement of record
soy, corn and sugar crops to ports, although it is unlikely to
stop exports entirely.
An official with the MUBC trucking union told Reuters that
the strike had started at 6:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), but
had no information about its magnitude or whether it had
nationwide adherence.
Television images early on Monday showed hundreds of trucks
lining two highways leading to Sao Paulo, the country's biggest
city.
MUBC's demands include a subsidy for diesel fuel, exemption
on highway toll payments for drivers and the creation of a new
federal government department of cargo transportation.
The union last went on strike for a week in July 2012,
disrupting the flow of goods in the country's heavily populated
southeast region. However, the strike did not affect the export
of bulk commodities.
Brazil is moving the last of a record soybean harvest to its
ports, and shipments of sugar and corn are picking up. Analysts
say it would take more than a few days of stopping shipments on
Brazil's roads to slow exports as most exporting companies keep
grains in private storage units to minimize the effect of
interruptions in ground transport.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)