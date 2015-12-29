RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 29 Sao Paulo's city hall on
Tuesday issued a proposal to levy fees on the ride-hailing
service Uber, the second attempt by Brazil's largest
city to regulate the fast-growing service that has sparked anger
amongst taxi drivers.
The proposal, which is open to public consultation over the
next 30 days, suggests that apps connecting users and motorists
be obliged to register with city hall and buy credits from the
government to cover kilometers traveled. The price per kilometer
paid to the city would vary, depending on time of day, distance
and location.
Ride-hailing apps, the most popular of which is Uber, will
also be given six months to develop the capability to allow
drivers to pick up multiple users with similar destinations, a
proposal meant to alleviate fears of adding more cars to
already-congested roads.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposal comes after a first attempt to regulate Uber
failed in October. Then, city hall created a new category of
taxi know as "black cabs" after the executive cars offered by
Uber. However, the company said it was not a taxi service,
ignored the legislation and continued to operate as normal.
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second largest city, Uber was
banned by the mayor in September but the service also continues
to operate normally.
