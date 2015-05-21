UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields fall as growth worries weigh
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with U.S. data)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose in April to 6.4 percent, the highest in nearly four years, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was slightly above the median forecast of 6.3 percent in a Reuters poll of 24 economists. The jobless rate stood at 6.2 percent in March. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.