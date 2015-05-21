BRIEF-Badger Daylighting CEO's response on Marc Cohodes' short position
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call
RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday that Brazil and Uruguay plan to integrate their electrical distribution systems, allowing cross-border power sharing in an attempt to cut costs and improve energy efficiency and security.
Rousseff was speaking at an event in Brasilia alongside the visiting Uruguayan president, Tabaré Vázquez. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing