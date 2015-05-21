BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Uruguayan President Tabaré Vazquez said on Thursday that they consider negotiating a trade deal between the Mercosur trade bloc and the European Union a priority in 2015.
Rousseff called on the EU to set a date for the simultaneous presentation of EU and Mercosur trade proposals.
Rousseff and Vazquez made their comments during a state visit by the Uruguayan president to Brazil's capital Brasília. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday for the fourth straight day as Petróleo Brasileiro SA shares hit an 11-week high after the state-controlled oil company reported its strongest operating profit ever. Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, jumped as much as 5.1 percent after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 25.254 billion reais ($8.1 billion), beating the consensus forecast