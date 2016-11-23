By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 23 The U.S. Treasury has reassured
Brazilian banks they can finance trade with Iran without fear of
sanctions, opening the way to billions of dollars in potential
exports of jet planes, buses and equipment, a senior Brazilian
official said on Wednesday.
Sanctions on non-U.S. entities doing business with Iranian
companies were lifted with implementation in January of the
nuclear accord with Iran, but Brazilian banks remained worried
they could still face repercussions, said Rodrigo Azeredo,
Brazil's top diplomat for trade.
"They feared U.S. and European banks could react by
cancelling their credit lines," Azeredo said.
That is expected to change after Treasury officials
explained to executives of Brazil's largest banks in Sao Paulo
last week that they can deal with Iranian banks as long as the
transactions - in dollars or any other currency - do not go
through the U.S. banking system and do not involve blacklisted
Iranian companies.
The assurances from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC) should remove a financial hurdle to Brazil's plan
to expand trade with Iran to $5 billion in a few years from $1.6
billion last year, the Brazilian foreign ministry official said.
"The U.S. government feels almost obliged to update its
partners on the sanctions on Iran. They want to show that Iran
can benefit too from the nuclear accord," Azeredo said.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to scrap the
nuclear agreement with Iran during his campaign for not being
tough enough, which could bring back secondary sanctions on
non-U.S. entities.
The OFAC team's briefing coincided with a visit to Brazil by
an Iranian mission headed by Finance Minister Ali Tayebnia
seeking to advance trade deals.
Brazil's Embraer, the world's third largest maker
of commercial planes, is in talks to sell Iran at least 20 of
its E-195 jets worth over $1 billion as the Middle Eastern
country moves to renew its aging airline fleets.
Embraer still requires a U.S. license for the sale to Iran
of sensitive jet engine technology in its planes.
An Embraer spokesman said the company was hopeful it will
get the go-ahead following similar licenses granted recently to
European planemaker Airbus to sell commercial planes to
Iran.
Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo SA is also looking
to sell hundreds of vehicles to Iran. The company declined to
comment.
Azeredo said Iranian companies were seeking Brazilian
equipment ranging from tractors and electrical generators to
hospital and dental equipment.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)