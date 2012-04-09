WASHINGTON, April 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff expressed concerns to U.S. President Barack Obama on
Monday that sanctions against Iran could increase tensions in
the Middle East and cause a sharp rise in oil prices, sources
told Reuters.
Rousseff's government has generally opposed sanctions
against Syria and Iran, arguing they do more harm than good.
Also, the two leaders did not explicitly discuss Boeing's
proposal to sell F-18 jets to Brazil during their
bilateral meeting at the White House, the sources said on
condition of anonymity.
Reuters reported in February that Brazil was "very likely"
to choose a jet made by France's Dassault instead for
a contract worth at least $4 billion to renew its Air Force
fleet.