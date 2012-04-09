WASHINGTON, April 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Monday that she raised concerns in a meeting
with U.S. President Barack Obama over the impact of the rich
world's expansionary monetary policies on developing countries
such as Brazil.
Rousseff was speaking after meeting Obama in the White
House Oval Office. She has previously criticized the United
States and European countries for a "monetary tsunami" that she
says has caused liquidity to flow into Brazil, pushing up the
value of its currency and making its exports less competitive.