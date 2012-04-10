* Rousseff says US monetary policy hurting Brazil growth
* Brazil also concerned about Iran sanctions, oil prices
* Obama calls Rousseff "good friend"
* No major breakthroughs on bilateral trade
By Brian Winter and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, April 9 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff complained about U.S. monetary policy and expressed
concern that sanctions against Iran could backfire in a meeting
with President Barack Obama on Monday, highlighting strains
between the Western Hemisphere's two biggest democracies.
Rousseff said low interest rates and other expansionist
policies in wealthy nations have created a glut of global
liquidity, which in turn has the unintended effect of damaging
growth in poorer countries such as Brazil.
She also raised concerns with Obama that sanctions against
Iran could fuel tensions in the Middle East and cause a spike in
oil prices, threatening the global economic recovery, sources
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Her comments punctuated a generally cordial White House
visit that yielded some modest advances in cooperation on
aviation and technology sharing, but also exposed clear
differences on trade, economic policy and foreign affairs.
"Expansionist monetary policies ... ultimately lead to a
depreciation in the value of the currencies of developed
countries, thus impairing growth outlooks in emerging
countries," Rousseff told reporters in the Oval Office, as Obama
looked on.
Obama, who spoke first, struck a more conciliatory tone,
calling Rousseff a "good friend." He congratulated Brazil for
making "extraordinary progress" in reducing poverty.
"Our trade and investment is reaching record levels, which
creates jobs and business opportunities in both countries,"
Obama said.
Brazil came into the meeting seeking greater U.S.
recognition for its recent economic rise and increased
investment in its economy, which has stalled in recent months.
The White House wants greater access for U.S. companies to
Brazil's growing consumer market of about 190 million people,
which could help drive job growth in the United States.
There were no major breakthroughs. But the leaders' meeting
ran for more than 75 minutes, half an hour longer than
scheduled, in what officials from both countries described as a
hopeful sign that they can establish better communication on key
issues going forward.
A senior Brazilian official told Reuters the conversation
included disagreements about Cuba and the Middle East but that
the overall tenor and attention devoted to Brazil's concerns was
"much better than anyone expected."
"I think there was a click today" between Obama and
Rousseff, the official said.
BRAZIL'S GROWING ECONOMY
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after the Oval Office
meeting, White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on
how Obama responded to Rousseff's concerns over monetary policy.
Rousseff voiced her concerns about Iran sanctions at a
working lunch between the leaders, the officials said. Brazil
has generally opposed sanctions against Iran and Syria, arguing
that they increase the risk of armed conflict.
Still, most of the day's business focused on how to boost
bilateral trade, which totaled about $74 billion in 2011. Brazil
is the world's sixth largest economy but only the eighth biggest
foreign market for U.S. goods.
A forum of business leaders from both countries, held across
the street from the White House at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
played to an overflow crowd of several hundred people. When
Rousseff addressed the forum in the evening, some people in
suits were seated on the floor.
"It's a sign of the interest in Brazil, which is only going
to become more attractive as a market in coming years," said
Paulo Sotero, director of the Brazil Institute for the Wilson
Center in Washington.
In her meeting with Obama and again before business leaders,
Rousseff said Brazil would welcome greater U.S. investment in
infrastructure, especially as the country prepares to host the
2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
The leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to expand
ties in the aviation sector, which they said in a statement
should allow for greater travel and tourism.
Talks over greater trade integration yielded little
progress. A joint statement released by Rousseff and Obama after
their meeting said they had "further emphasized the importance
of the mutual benefits of stimulating increased trade and
investment," but mentioned no major advances.
Obama and Rousseff did not explicitly discuss Boeing's
proposal to sell F-18 jets to Brazil during their
meeting, sources said.
The omission of the deal from the conversation could
indicate reduced chances of the deal taking place. Reuters
reported in February that Brazil was "very likely" to choose a
jet made by France's Dassault instead for a contract
worth at least $4 billion to renew its Air Force fleet.
Sotero said that while the visit did not herald any major
progress on trade or investment, he was encouraged by Rousseff's
speech at the business forum, in which she emphasized the United
States' importance as an engine for global economic growth.
"I think she's clearly portraying the United States as part
of the solution to Brazil's problems," Sotero said. "That's a
positive change compared to recent years. We'll have to see what
it means in practice in the next few months."