UPDATE 1-British economy slows sharply as inflation hits home
* Mortgage lender Nationwide reports new fall in house prices
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil signed a tax information exchange deal with United States to prevent tax evasion, the South American country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The exchange agreement opens the door to a tax treaty to avoid double taxation, a longstanding demand by U.S. companies operating in Brazil. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Mortgage lender Nationwide reports new fall in house prices
SOFIA, April 28 Bulgaria's First Investment Bank said on Friday it had hired Citigroup to advise the country's third largest lender on its strategic options, including the possibility of attracting new core investors.