SAO PAULO Dec 18 The Brazilian government, in a
further attempt to tame inflation through the use of utility
fees, delayed by a year the implementation of a surcharge on
electricity rates scheduled for January.
According to a late Tuesday decision by power industry
watchdog Anatel that most analysts said was unexpected, the
surcharge will now be implemented in January 2015.
The surcharge would affect residential power bills for the
potential use of electricity from thermal plants, which produce
much more expensive electricity but are chiefly used during
times of dry weather.
The so-called fare flagging system, by which the surcharges
would be implemented in clients' bills on a monthly basis, is a
mechanism that helps reimburse electricity companies for extra
power costs.
With the delay, a likely scenario is that the National
Treasury, a unit of the finance ministry that earmarks budget
money, will help compensate for additional costs incurred if
costlier energy is generated, according to industry leaders
including Nelson Fonseca Leite, president of the Brazilian
Association of Power Distribution Companies.
Consumer prices are running close to the ceiling of the
central bank's tolerance range for annual inflation. Economists
expect them to gain further momentum in 2014 as rising utility
fees and transport costs as well as stable food prices will
offset a slight decline in the cost of some services.