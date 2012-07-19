* Talks suggest settlement of up to 4.5 billion reais

* Final value of Vale payment could change

* Dispute centers on decades worth of royalty calculations

By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazil's minerals agency and global mining giant Vale have concluded talks over outstanding royalties long sought by the government, possibly amounting to around $2 billion, according to the mining and energy ministry.

The result, a government official said, could mean a payment by Vale, the world's second-biggest mining company, of between 4 billion and 4.5 billion reais ($1.98 billion to $2.23 billion).

That value could change, however, either through ongoing court proceedings or if more senior government officials step in to negotiate further with the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

The agency, known as the National Department for Mineral Production, originally sought more than $4 billion in what it considered unpaid royalties, according to government officials.

The longstanding dispute boils down to writeoffs the company took as it calculated the value of royalties it owed over decades. Vale disputes the agency's accounting of the royalties, arguing that transport and other costs incurred in the extraction of the minerals should lower the overall value at which they were taxed.

Vale declined to comment on Wednesday on the talks and what the value of a final settlement could be. Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said earlier this month he expected an end to the talks soon. (Reporting By Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Paul Tait)