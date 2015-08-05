SAO PAULO Aug 5 The board of Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, on Wednesday approved plans to raise 1 billion reais ($287 million) from the sale of debt notes to expand the railway system at the Carajas ore mine.

Vale plans to file Thursday a request before securities industry watchdog CVM to approve the sale of the so-called infrastructure notes in two portions, according to a securities filing. The notes will have maturities of five and seven years and could be increased by 350 million reais pending certain conditions, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing)