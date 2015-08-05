BRIEF-Charles Schwab says April total client assets $2.95 trillion, up 1 pct from March
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
SAO PAULO Aug 5 The board of Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, on Wednesday approved plans to raise 1 billion reais ($287 million) from the sale of debt notes to expand the railway system at the Carajas ore mine.
Vale plans to file Thursday a request before securities industry watchdog CVM to approve the sale of the so-called infrastructure notes in two portions, according to a securities filing. The notes will have maturities of five and seven years and could be increased by 350 million reais pending certain conditions, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing)
* Qtrly net profit 184.5 million baht versus 180.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: