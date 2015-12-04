(Adds detail of Valemax program, investor conference)
LONDON Dec 4 Brazil's Vale SA said
on Friday that it plans to sell its 11 remaining Valemax iron
ore carriers and lease them back in transactions that could
raise $1.1 billion.
Vale has said it has experienced some delay in selling the
ships, the key to its attempt to cut transportation costs
between its Brazilian mines and Asian customers, as it seeks to
get the best freight rates under contracts to lease the ships
back from the new owners.
Each more than 360-meter-long (1181-ft-long) ship can carry
380,000 to 400,000 tonnes of ore and are among the biggest
vessels afloat.
Vale has been selling its part of the world's 35-vessel
Valemax fleet for about $110 million each, Luciano Siani, chief
financial officer of Rio de Janeiro-based Vale told investors at
a conference in London.
The ships are needed to help Vale compete with its principal
Australian rivals in the world sea-borne iron ore market. BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd, which are
closer to China, the world's largest market for the mineral, the
main ingredient in steel.
By carrying more ore in each vessel, Vale's per-tonne
freight costs falls. Cost cutting has become an urgent matter
for Vale as iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell below $40 per tonne for
the first time since spot-market pricing was implemented for
major customers in 2008.
It is also now at its lowest since 2005, when prices were
still set between major steelmakers Vale and other top miners at
annual negotiations.
Vale is also counting on the ships to reduce its carbon
footprint, the company said. The current Valemax vessels burn 35
percent less fuel per tonne of ore moved and the newer vessels
will burn even less, said Peter Poppinga, head of Vale's ferrous
metals division.
During a question and answer session with investors in
London, Poppinga also said Vale plans to drastically reduce ore
stockpiles in its southern mine system in Minas Gerais state
part of efforts to "shrink" its southern system operations.
The southern system has higher costs, and produces lower
grade ore on average than the company's northern system, which
is centered on its giant Carajas mining complex in Brazil's
Amazon state of Pará.
With iron ore prices low, the company may not pay dividends
next year in order to preserve cash to finish its planned final
year of a giant expansion to its Carajas mine complex, Siani
said.
