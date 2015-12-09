FTSE ends at one-month high but May's energy pledge hits Centrica, SSE
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
SAO PAULO Dec 9 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said late on Tuesday in a filing it had completed the sale of four very large ore carriers (VLOC), also known as Valemax class ships, to a consortium lead by ICBC Financial Leasing.
ICBC is a subsidiary of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.
The deal was valued at $423 million and the resources were transferred to Vale on Tuesday. Each VLOC has the capacity to carry 400,000 tonnes of ore. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Centrica, SSE dip as investors eye Conservative campaign vow
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)