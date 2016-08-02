BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Aug 2 Brazilian miner Vale said on Tuesday it will receive an initial cash payment of $800 million from a deal with Silver Wheaton to sell an additional percentage of gold contained in the copper concentrate produced at the Salobo mine.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.