(Adds details of deal, gold price)
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Brazil's Vale
said on Tuesday it will receive $800 million in a
gold streaming deal with Silver Wheaton Corp, as the
world's largest producer of iron ore attempts to raise cash to
pay down debt.
Vale said the deal is an add-on to a contract first signed
in 2013, with Silver Wheaton now entitled to 75 percent of the
gold produced as a by-product from Vale's Salobo copper mine
over its lifetime.
A previous add-on, signed last year, had already taken
Silver Wheaton's share to 50 percent, from 25 percent.
Vale said the deal was part of a strategy to shore up its
balance sheet, and the funds will be used to pay down debt. The
company is aiming to sell $10 billion worth of assets by next
year.
Under the agreement, Silver Wheaton will pay Vale either
$400 per ounce of gold from the mine or the market spot price,
whichever is lower. The current spot price is $1,363 per
ounce.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)