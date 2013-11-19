BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 19 Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA, two of Brazil's three largest companies, are considering selling bonds in international debt markets before the end of this year or in early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the companies' plans, said on Tuesday.
Vale is considering the sale of 10-year, U.S. dollar-denominated global bonds, said the source, who declined to be identified because the plans are private. The most likely timetable for a sale could be early January, when usually a window of opportunity opens for sales of high-grade, emerging market debt, the source added.
In the case of Petrobras a potential bond offering could come either in dollars, euros or British pounds, the source added. The company is gauging pursuing an offering before the year ends, if market conditions allow, or pushing it backwards until the next window of opportunity opens in early 2014, the source said.
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)