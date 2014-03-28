By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazil, Latin America's
biggest economy and diplomatic power, has toned down its support
for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro because of
disappointment over how he is handling mounting economic
problems and opposition-led street protests.
The shift, while subtle, has deprived Maduro of some of the
regional backing he wants at a time of food shortages, high
inflation and political uncertainty in the OPEC nation.
Broadly speaking, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff remains
an ally of Maduro. While Rousseff is more moderate, both are
part of a generation of leftist Latin American presidents who
grew up opposing pro-Washington governments and believe they are
united by a mission to help the poor.
However, Rousseff has been increasingly disappointed by some
of Maduro's actions and has reined in the more enthusiastic
support that characterized Brazil-Venezuela relations under his
predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez, according to two officials
close to Rousseff's government.
Rousseff is worried the Venezuelan government's repression
of recent street protests, and Maduro's refusal to hold genuine
dialogue with opposition leaders, may make the political crisis
worse over time, the officials said.
Worsening turmoil could, in turn, endanger the sizeable
interests of Brazilian companies in Venezuela. They include
conglomerate Odebrecht SA.
Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported this month that
Venezuelan public-sector companies already owe Brazilian
companies as much as $2.5 billion in debt.
"The path Maduro is on is full of risks," one official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity. "We've been trying to
encourage him to change."
The shifting stance does not amount to increased support for
the Venezuelan opposition, the officials emphasized, adding that
Brazil's main goal is encouraging democracy and economic
stability in the region.
The clearest example to date of Brazil's changing tack came
at a gathering of regional leaders for the inauguration of
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet earlier this month.
Maduro had said he wanted presidents from Unasur, a South
American regional body, to meet while in Chile and issue a
declaration of support for his government.
However, Rousseff was cool to the idea and left Chile just
hours after Bachelet was inaugurated. Maduro unexpectedly
changed his plans and did not travel to Chile at all.
BIG INFLUENCE IN CARACAS
The next day, foreign ministers from Unasur met instead and
expressly refrained from supporting either side in the conflict.
They condemned violence and expressed "condolences" to the
victims, the Venezuelan people and, lastly, "the democratically
elected government."
In contrast to a Unasur statement last April, it did not
mention Maduro by name despite the insistence of some regional
diplomats. It was also heavy on language calling for peace and
respect for human rights, while urging "all political forces" to
engage in dialogue.
Such nuances carry significant meaning for both sides of the
political divide in Venezuela.
As Chavez did before him, Maduro has frequently sought
regional support in times of trouble. Unasur's more favorable
statement last April was key to shoring up his legitimacy at
home following a disputed presidential election.
Governments in Mexico and Peru have also publicly urged
Maduro to talk more with the opposition in recent weeks. Others,
such as Argentina and Nicaragua, have supported him more
unconditionally.
Brazil's economic size and its status as a role model for
pragmatic leftist policies in Latin America give it significant
influence. Henrique Capriles, the Venezuelan opposition's
leading figure, has pointed to Brazil's ruling Workers Party as
having the kind of policies he would embrace if elected,
although his coalition includes more conservative elements.
Both sides are eager to curry Brazil's favor and the signals
sent by Rousseff's government are closely watched in Venezuela.
Many in Venezuela's opposition have expressed anger that
Rousseff has not explicitly condemned Maduro for recent violence
which has left 36 dead. Casualties have included government
supporters and opponents as well as security forces.
Some opposition blogs have noted that much of the tear gas
fired by police is made in Brazil.
But Brazilian officials privately say they must walk a fine
line, since more critical statements could draw comparisons with
Washington - Venezuela's No. 1 enemy - and risk shutting off
dialogue with Maduro altogether.
Rousseff also wants to have constructive ties with the
opposition while signaling that neither she nor other regional
leaders will tolerate an undemocratic effort to depose Maduro,
such as a 2002 coup that briefly toppled Chavez.
To that end, Rousseff privately sought out U.S. Vice
President Joe Biden when they were in Chile for Bachelet's
inauguration. She asked him for U.S. help in ensuring that
Venezuela's opposition doesn't do anything radical such as
trying to depose Maduro, according to two officials with
knowledge of the conversation.
Another factor behind Rousseff's shift is Brazil's election
in October, when she will seek a second term. Her two main
opponents are both running to her right, and have criticized her
for not being tough enough on Maduro.
