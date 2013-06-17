* Worries over deal's structure, economy seem 'overdone,' source says

* Votorantim Cimentos may be world's No. 2 IPO this year

* One large investor balked at company plans to sell units

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, June 17 Growing worries over Brazil's economic troubles are unlikely to weigh on Votorantim Cimentos SA's plan for a $4.8 billion initial public offering scheduled for later this week, a source with direct knowledge of the IPO said.

Talk that the stagnant economy, an ongoing exodus of investors from the local equities market and the structure of the deal could derail the offer was "overdone," said the source who declined to be cited.

The transaction, which is slated to price Wednesday, could be the second-biggest IPO this year after BB Seguridade Participacoes SA's $5.74 billion share offering in April. Votorantim Cimentos and majority shareholder Votorantim Industrial plan to sell a combined 400 million units, which consist of one ordinary and two preferred shares, at a price between 16 reais and 19 reais ($7.44-$8.84).

Votorantim Cimentos IPO, like other companies in Brazil planning to tap equities markets, will have to offer investors sufficiently adequate returns to risk at a time when Latin America's largest economy has struggled to overcome high inflation and sub-par growth for the past two years.

Meanwhile, investors have been stung by a string of deals that failed to deliver the promised returns in recent years, which will make them all the more cautious with IPOs in Brazil.

Adding to investors' wariness, President Dilma Rousseff has intervened in what the government considers strategic sectors such as banking, mobile telecommunications and electric utilities, stirring doubts about her willingness to respect contracts.

One large investor, who was approached last week by bankers involved in the deal, balked at Votorantim Cimentos' plan to sell units, alleging transparency concerns, people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The source said such worries "lacked basis" since units were sold in most of Brazil's top-five IPOs since 2009 "with absolute success."

Votorantim Cimentos hired local investment bank Itaú BBA as well as Morgan Stanley & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group and BTG Pactual Group to manage the transaction.

STRONG STANDING

The company is controlled by the Ermirio de Moraes family, one of Brazil's richest with an estimated net worth of $12.7 billion as of March, according to business magazine Forbes.

The question remains whether foreign investors, traditionally the largest buyers of Brazilian IPOs because of their strong shareholding culture, will participate actively in this deal. The benchmark Bovespa stock index, which has slid about 18 percent so far in 2013, is currently trading near its lowest level in more than two years.

The company's competitive standing and the fact it belongs to Votorantim Participações, the country's largest industrial conglomerate, should fan investor participation in the IPO, the source said. Its profits rose at a compounded average growth rate of 18 percent over the past two years, hitting 1.64 billion reais in 2012.

Votorantim Cimentos ranks currently as the world's No. 8 cement producer, with operations spanning from Brazil and North America to China, India and North Africa. Proceeds will be used to fund expansion, according to the deal's prospectus.

If the IPO were priced at the bottom of the suggested range, shares of Votorantim Cimentos would be cheaper than those of other regional giants such as Mexico's Cemex SAB and Colombia's Cementos Argos SA, the source added.

In recent days, several large anchor orders were pledged for the Votorantim Cimentos deal, people familiar with the transaction told Reuters last week.

The process of luring investors to the deal is taking place "normally and without major bumps in the road," the source noted.