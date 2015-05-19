RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
B razilian authorities have ruled out electricity rationing this
year as a slowing economy and higher tariffs help reduce
consumption.
But water reservoirs in hydropower-dependent Brazil remain
at critically low levels as a result of drought. By putting off
unpopular electricity rationing, the government is counting on
water that may not last through the May to October dry season,
warned Leontina Pinto, a director at electricity sector
consultancy Engenho.
About two-thirds of Brazil's power grid is dependent on
hydroelectricity.
"It's a very risky bet. They are scrambling to put off the
problem until next year, when the situation will be worse and
very harsh rationing efforts will inevitably be necessary,"
Pinto predicted in a telephone interview.
She sees a 40 percent chance that power rationing will be
necessary in central and southern parts of the country this
year.
"The water levels we have now are not enough to guarantee
that the system will go through the dry period," she said.
RESERVOIRS AT 30 PERCENT
Reservoirs in Brazil's southeast and central regions were at
about 30 percent of their capacity at the end of April. With
that level of water, the dams are expected to reach November -
the start of the next rainy season - at 10 percent full,
according to forecasts by Brazil's power grid operator, ONS.
That is the absolute minimum level required to operate power
plants, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga told reporters in Brasilia
in January.
Dams that feed key power plants and reservoirs for drinking
water have reached critically low levels after a drought over
the past three years drastically reduced rainfall in Brazil's
highly populated southeast region.
Antonio Nobre, a leading climate scientist at INPE, Brazil's
National Space Research Institute, has linked Brazil's worsening
drought to global warming and deforestation in the Amazon.
Both are drastically reducing the release of billions of
liters of water by rainforest trees, which reduces rainfall
further south, he said.
In January, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said power supply
restrictions would only be applied if water reservoirs reached
the 10 percent of capacity mark.
He said recently that rainfall in February and March was
sufficient to replenish reservoirs to safe levels.
The government also appears to be hoping that cooler months
from May to October will cut energy use, Pinto said.
A network of electricity plants fueled by gas, oil and coal
is now running at full-throttle and is also expected to help
avoid rationing, though the costs of producing such energy is
about 50 percent higher than with hydropower.
Those plants account for about 29 percent of Brazil's
current generating capacity, up from 22 percent in 2009.
After an unusually dry January, Brazil's southeast region,
where the country's mega-cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
are located, got above-average rainfall in February and March.
But April was the driest month in five years, according to
Giovanni Neto, a meteorologist at Cemaden, the government's
natural disaster monitoring center.
ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
Brazil's economy is expected to contract 1.2 percent this
year according to a central bank survey published on May 8.
Annual inflation running at above 8 percent is reducing buying
power.
Power tariff increases of 38 percent on average so far this
year are also helping rein in consumption.
Electricity distributors were allowed to increase prices
after they piled up debts in 2013 and 2014, when the government
mandated rate reductions to artificially control inflation.
During that time, hydroelectric plants had to reduce
production to preserve water, while power distributors were
forced to buy more expensive electricity in the spot market to
maintain supplies.
"The high tariffs are certainly inhibiting consumption now,
especially among residential clients," said Mauro Storino,
energy director at Fitch Ratings in Brazil. He predicted power
rationing won't be necessary this year.
"But it will be tight, no doubt," he said.
ONS and Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica, the government's
energy research agency, last week reviewed their expectations of
power consumption growth in Brazil in 2015, cutting this year's
expected increase to just 0.1 percent year on year, from 3.2
percent previously.
Some energy experts believe the government is acting
irresponsibly by avoiding rationing.
Mario Veiga, one of Brazil's best-known energy specialists,
said in a conference in March that electricity use must fall by
6.5 percent this year from 2014 for Brazil to avoid blackouts,
and that the government should have started to impose rationing
measures last year.
Brazil is expected to reach the 2015-16 rainy season with
nearly-depleted reservoirs, and no certainty that the country
will receive enough rain to improve water levels quickly, Veiga
said.
Another factor that could affect rainfall and increase
temperatures across Brazil is the El Niño phenomenon, which
affects Pacific Ocean temperatures and has in the past led to
lowered rainfall in southeast Brazil.
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology on May 12 said an El Niño
was underway and could become a "substantial" weather event
later this year.
(Reporting by Adriana Brasileiro; editing by Laurie Goering)