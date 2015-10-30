TORONTO, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - New satellite
data shows Brazil's drought is worse than previously thought,
with the southeast losing 56 trillion liters of water in each of
the past three years - more than enough to fill Lake Tahoe, a
NASA scientist said on Friday.
The country's most severe drought in 35 years has also
caused the Brazil's larger and less-populated northeast to lose
49 trillion liters of water each year over three years compared
with normal levels, said NASA hydrologist Augusto Getirana.
Brazilians are well aware of the drought due to water
rationing, power blackouts and empty reservoirs in parts of the
country but this is the first study to document exactly how much
water has disappeared from aquifers and reservoirs, Getirana
said.
"It is much larger than I imagined," Getirana told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation. "With climate change, this is going
to happen more and more often."
The Cantareira water reservoir system providing water for
8.8 million residents of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, for
example, was filled to less than 11 percent of its capacity last
year, local officials reported.
Getirana's research, published this week in the Journal of
Hydrometeorology, relies on 13 years of data from NASA's Gravity
Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites which circle
the earth detecting changes in the gravity field caused by
movements of water on the planet.
Home to the Amazon River, Brazil does not have an absolute
shortage of water, he said. The problem is that heavily
populated regions, particularly the country's southeast, depend
on local reservoirs and aquifers which are not being replenished
due to the drought.
Water could theoretically be shipped into drought-affected
cities from other parts of the country, he said, but the
financial and logistical costs would be huge.
The new satellite information should be a wake-up call for
politicians to better manage water resources, and tackle climate
change to address the crisis, Getirana said.
The data doesn't allow researchers to make predictions on
how long the drought will last, he said, adding that water
levels have continued to decline in recent months.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell; please
add:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)