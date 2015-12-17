RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 A Brazilian court on
Wednesday ordered telecommunications providers to block all
access to the WhatsApp phone-messaging application for 48 hours
throughout Brazil, Latin America's largest country, the Folha de
S.Paulo newspaper said in an online report on Wednesday.
Sinditelbrasil, a Brazilian phone company association, said
the blockade of the popular text message and Internet voice
telephone service for smartphones would go into effect at
midnight (0200 GMT Thursday).
Brazilian phone companies have sought and failed to get the
government to limit use of free voice-over-Internet (VOIP)
services offered through WhatsApp, controlled by Facebook Inc
. The phone companies say that the free WhatsApp calls
undermine their own phone services.
The name of the petitioner seeking the injunction before a
criminal court in Sao Paulo state was kept secret by the judge.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Tom Brown)