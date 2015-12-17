* Zuckerberg says he was stunned by Brazil WhatsApp ban
* Appeals judge branded lower court's suspension excessive
* Congressmen express outrage at suspension
(Adds detail of WhatsApp market in Brazil, WhatsApp response )
By Jeb Blount and Marcelo Teixeira
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 A Brazilian
judge on Thursday ordered the lifting of a 48-hour suspension of
the services in Brazil of Facebook Inc's WhatsApp
phone-messaging application, overturning an order from a lower
court.
The ban, which went into effect at midnight Wednesday,
lasted about 12 hours until an appeals court judge overturned
it.
The interruption of WhatsApp's text message and Internet
telephone service caused outrage in Latin America's largest
country, where the company estimates it has 100 million personal
users, and led to angry exchanges on the floor of Congress.
WhatsApp is installed on 92.5 percent of Android devices in
Brazil, making it the most installed app in the country,
according to SimilarWeb, an internet intelligence and marketing
company.
Rival messaging system Telegram said on Twitter that it
received 1 million downloads in Brazil in one day due to the
outage. Telegram was installed on 2.35 percent of android
devices before the blackout and Facebook Messenger on 74
percent, SimilarWeb said.
A judge in Sao Bernardo do Campo, an industrial suburb of
Sao Paulo, had ordered the suspension of WhatsApp's services
from midnight on Wednesday (0200 GMT Thursday). The order was
made after the California-based company, despite a fine, failed
to comply with two judicial rulings to share information in a
criminal case.
"Considering the constitutional principles, it does not look
reasonable that millions of users be affected as a result of the
company's inertia to provide information," Judge Xavier de Souza
from the 11th criminal court of Sao Paulo said in the ruling,
recommending a higher fine be imposed on WhatsApp.
The incident highlighted growing international tensions
between technology companies' privacy concerns and national
authorities' efforts to use social media to recover information
on possible criminal activities.
"Until today, Brazil has been an ally in creating an open
Internet," Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
posted after the interruption of WhatsApp's services. "I am
stunned that our efforts to protect people's data would result
in such an extreme decision by a single judge to punish every
person in Brazil who uses WhatsApp."
According to Band News TV, the criminal case involves a drug
trafficker linked to one of Sao Paulo's most dangerous criminal
gangs, the PCC, or First Command of the Capital. The trafficker
allegedly used WhatsApp services while committing crimes, and
the court wants access to his communications with others.
WhatsApp said it was unable, not unwilling, to comply.
"We're disappointed that a judge would punish more than 100
million people across Brazil because we were unable to turn over
information we didn't have," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
WhatsApp is used by individuals, companies and federal and
local governments to send messages and share pictures and
videos.
On the floor of Congress, lawmakers expressed their
frustration at the suspension.
"This is ridiculous," yelled congressman Caio Narcio. "What
about our freedom to communicate?"
The suspension appeared to affect WhatsApp users outside
Brazil's borders, as hundreds in Chile and Argentina took to
social media on Thursday to complain that the messaging system
was also interrupted in the two countries.
Chilean telecom provider VTR, owned by Liberty Global Inc
, said it had re-established service to WhatsApp for
its clients by using an "alternative international link."
Earlier it said that difficulty in accessing the app "originated
outside of Chile," without giving details.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia, Marcelo
Teixeira in Sao Paulo and Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago; Editing
by Leslie Adler, Dominic Evans, Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)