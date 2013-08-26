SAO PAULO Aug 26 July frosts that hit Brazil's
top wheat producing state of Parana reduced its expected output
this season to 1.98 million tonnes from 2.7 million forecast
previously, the Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency Conab
said on Monday.
Brazil is one of the world's leading wheat importers and has
already closed deals to import 2 million tonnes of wheat from
the United States and Canada. Most of Brazil's wheat imports
come from Argentina, but record high prices and tight supplies
have prompted the government there to halt exports.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)