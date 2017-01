SAO PAULO, July 3 An overpass collapsed in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte on Thursday, leaving at least one person dead, according to media reports.

A portion of a bridge over a highway in the city fell, crushing a few vehicles, GloboNews and other media outlets reported.

Belo Horizonte will host one of the World Cup semi-final games next Tuesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Kieran Murray)