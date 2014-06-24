SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian airlines see
traffic falling sharply during the World Cup as a slump in
business travel outweighs the flood of foreign fans, adding to
mixed signals about the economic benefits of the month-long
tournament.
Airline group ABEAR forecasts a drop in domestic passengers
of 11 to 15 percent from a year earlier, association president
Eduardo Sanovicz told reporters on Tuesday, based on traffic
during the first week of the tournament, which began June 12.
The estimate reinforces concerns about weak business travel
during the World Cup raised by executives of Brazil's two
biggest airlines, Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the
TAM division of Latam Airlines Group SA.
Still, Sanovicz said Brazil's aviation industry had so far
avoided the high-profile tangles projected by some observers due
to a late, unfinished effort to overhaul major airports. The
temporary closure of airports in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre
and Curitiba for weather reasons have not caused major
disruptions, he added.
Economists expect the World Cup to give little if any help
to Brazil's sluggish economy, although it should improve the
country's reputation for business and tourism, according to a
Reuters poll last month.
