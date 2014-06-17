FORTALEZA Brazil Brazilian police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a small group of anti-World Cup protesters blocking a road to the stadium where Brazil play against Mexico on Tuesday.

At least 10 people were arrested in the demonstration after the group tried to block the main street to the Castelão stadium in the northeastern city of Fortaleza, local police spokesman Fernando Albano told Reuters.

Some masked protesters threw rocks and sticks at buses emblazoned with logos of soccer's governing body FIFA before riot police and an armed vehicle moved in to disperse the crowd, television images showed.

Protests by Brazilians angry about alleged wasteful spending for the World Cup have been tamer than many feared following last year's massive demonstrations during a warm up tournament, which dragged down the popularity of President Dilma Rousseff.

Anti-World Cup protests have broken out in several cities and some have turned violent, but most have gathered only a few hundred people and they appear to be shrinking by the day.

(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)