June 12 Bus drivers voted to strike in the
northeast Brazilian city of Natal on Thursday, threatening to
tangle traffic as World Cup fans arrived for the Mexico versus
Cameroon match, according to a state news agency.
The city is preparing a backup plan for public transport
using school buses and vans, Agencia Brasil reported.
The run-up to the first World Cup in Brazil since 1950 has
been snagged by striking subway and bus workers, who have
clogged the streets of some host cities and scrambled the plans
of fans, national teams and organizing officials.
Traffic so far in Natal has been reasonable and part of the
city's bus fleet continues to circulate.
Representatives of the bus drivers' union and transportation
officials for Natal and the state of Rio Grande do Norte could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The head of the state security office, General Eliezer Girao
Monteiro Filho, told Reuters the strike was not affecting safety
preparations for the World Cup.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Additional reporting by
Michael Kahn; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)