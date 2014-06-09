SAO PAULO, June 9 Subway workers went on strike
in São Paulo for a fifth day on Monday even after a court ruled
the stoppage illegal, spreading chaos across Brazil's biggest
city just days ahead of the opening match of the World Cup
soccer tournament.
The decision by subway workers, who seek a pay rise of
almost twice the annual inflation rate, may trigger another day
of record traffic jams in the city of over 20 million people.
Workers will vote on extending the strike at 1:00 p.m. local
time (1600 GMT) following a downtown rally that will be joined
by groups representing homeless workers.
Earlier on Monday, police used tear gas to break up the
start of a demonstration blocking access to the Ana Rosa subway
station in downtown São Paulo's southeastern corner. Workers
burned waste bags in protest of the detentions of several subway
union leaders. No injuries were reported.
"The World Cup is not an excuse for us" to strike, Paulo
Pasin, president of Fenametro, the country's nationwide union of
subway workers, told Reuters at Ana Rosa. "We want to reopen
negotiations."
The World Cup kicks off Thursday as Brazil and Croatia face
off at the Arena Corinthians stadium in São Paulo's north end.
Geraldo Alckmin, governor of the state of São Paulo, warned
of massive dismissals following a labor court ruling Sunday that
the strike is illegal. Workers lashed out at the ruling, fanning
concern over potential clashes between police and strikers.
Analysts say São Paulo is gradually becoming a battlefield
for dissenting political views, hampering the city's economy and
creating a climate of unease ahead of the World Cup.
Frustration with broken promises and the ballooning cost of
new World Cup stadiums contributed to widespread protests that
drew over a million Brazilians into the streets during a warm-up
tournament last year. This year, the largest demonstrations so
far have been by homeless groups and striking workers using the
backdrop of the World Cup to press their causes.
Workers want a 12 percent pay rise, with the state's subway
company offering 8.7 percent. With major subway lines closed
since Thursday, commuting in Brazil's largest city has been
chaotic.
"This whole thing is making my life hell. Many times during
the day I have to switch buses and vans. I have missed work -
and I know am not the only one," Djalma Melo, who works as an
office assistant, said near Ana Rosa station.
Police patrols were parked outside several other subway
stations in São Paulo's west and southeast corners, with no
incidents being reported.
