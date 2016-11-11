BRIEF-Kencana Agri posts qtrly NPAT of US$4.3 mln
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
BRASILIA Nov 11 Brazil will analyze a preliminary WTO panel report about its industrial policies that is being challenged by Japan and the European Union, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Brazilian media reported that the WTO made its preliminary ruling against Brazil for hurting competitors with programs that gave tax breaks to companies that built cars and other industrial goods in the country.
The Foreign Ministry said the preliminary report was confidential and will be made public in December. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.