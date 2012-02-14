BUCHAREST Feb 14 Romania's second-largest
bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, posted a 7 percent fall in its 2011 net profit on
Tuesday.
The lender's 2011 net profit was 465 million lei ($141.34
million), compared with 500.6 million lei in 2010 and an average
forecast in a Reuters poll of 485.6 million lei.
"2011 has brought only a tiny revival of the banking market,
although the year posted slight economic growth," said BRD CEO
Guy Popupet. "Demand for products and services has stayed at a
low level."
($1 = 3.2899 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)