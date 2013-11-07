BUCHAREST Nov 7 Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , posted a net profit of 51 million lei ($15.56 million) in the first nine months, below market expectations.

The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 113.2 million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 10.4 million lei in January-September 2012.

"The evolution of the banking market in Romania in the third quarter of this year has not been favoured by the macroeconomic conditions and demand for loans remained at low levels," BRD said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 3.2766 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran)