BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
BUCHAREST, April 30 Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , posted a 83 million lei ($25.06 million) net profit in the first quarter on Monday.
That compared with a forecast for 159.6 million lei in a Reuters poll.
The bank, which is reporting its results under International Financial Reporting Standards for the first time, recorded a net profit of 122.3 million lei in the first quarter of last year under local accounting standards. ($1 = 3.3120 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.