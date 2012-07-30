BUCHAREST, July 30 Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , missed expectations for its first-half net profit owing to rising provisions for bad loans.

The bank posted a 39.4 million lei ($10.59 million) net profit in the first half on Monday, while the forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 163.4 million lei net profit.

"The net profit of the first half was...influenced by a high net cost of risk (714 million lei)," the bank said in a statement.

The bank, which is reporting its results under International Financial Reporting Standards, recorded a net profit of 281.6 million lei in January-June 2011 under Romanian accounting standards. ($1 = 3.7195 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Louise Heavens)