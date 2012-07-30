BUCHAREST, July 30 Romania's second-largest bank
BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, missed expectations for its first-half net profit
owing to rising provisions for bad loans.
The bank posted a 39.4 million lei ($10.59 million) net
profit in the first half on Monday, while the forecast in a
Reuters poll was for a 163.4 million lei net profit.
"The net profit of the first half was...influenced by a high
net cost of risk (714 million lei)," the bank said in a
statement.
The bank, which is reporting its results under International
Financial Reporting Standards, recorded a net profit of 281.6
million lei in January-June 2011 under Romanian accounting
standards.
($1 = 3.7195 Romanian lei)
