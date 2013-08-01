BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romania's second-largest bank,
BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale
, posted a net profit of 62 million lei ($18.65
million) in the first half, up 58 percent from the same period
of 2012.
The forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 28.4
million lei. BRD recorded a profit of 39.4 million lei in the
first half of last year.
"The net cost of risk for the first half of 2013 has seen a
positive trend compared to June 30, 2012, with a decrease of 7.8
percent," BRD said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 3.3244 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran)