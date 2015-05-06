BUCHAREST May 6 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

Says Q1 consolidated net profit was 2.9 times higher on the year, at 140 million lei ($35.46 million).

Says its total assets amounted to 45.8 billion lei in Q1.

Says non-performing loans ratio falls to 20 percent from 25 pecent in March 2014 due to write-off operations and sales of impaired receivables.

Says net cost of risk declined by 54.5 percent against Q1 2014, with both the retail and non-retail segments registering significant improvements.

Says retail loans production advanced by 6 percent against Q1 2014, supported by housing loans.

Says deposits grew by 3.8 percent versus March 2014 and were relatively stable against December 2014 at 35.9 billion lei.

Says BRD continues to be well capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.6 percent on a standalone basis (under Basel III regulations) versus 17.2 percent in December 2014.

