BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
BUCHAREST Aug 5 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
* Says records strong increase in net profit to 270 million lei ($66.51 million) in the first half of 2015, compared to 128 million in the first half of 2014, driven by ongoing improvement in risk costs and strict monitoring of operating expenses.
* Says total assets amounted to 47.1 billion lei at the end of June.
* Says non-performing loans ratio fell to 18.8 percent at the end of June from 23.4 at June 30, 2014, due to write-offs and sales of impaired receivables.
* Says strengthened coverage ratio of non-performing loans with IFRS provisions to 72.9 percent from 71.2 at end-June 2014.
* Says net cost of risk declined by 46.2 percent on the year at Group level.
* Says has high capital adequacy ratio of 16.3 percent at June 30, 2015 versus 16.6 percent at June 30, 2014.
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0597 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.