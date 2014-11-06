BUCHAREST Nov 6 Romania's second-largest bank, BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale , reported a net profit of 20 million lei ($5.7 million) in the first nine months on Thursday, falling by more than half from the same period of last year.

The bank recorded a net profit of 50.5 million lei during the first nine months of last year.

BRD said its non-performing loans edged down to 21.1 percent in September from December's 24.8, under international financial reporting standards. The rate was 18.2 percent under Romanian central bank rules. Its capital adequacy ratio under Basel III regulations was at 17.1 percent.

"In the third quarter the bank has set up additional provisions for its portfolio of insolvent clients," BRD said in a statement. "As a result, the rate of covering non-performing loans has improved, rising to 71.5 percent on Sept. 30, compared with 68.9 percent at the end of December 2013." ($1 = 3.5290 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)