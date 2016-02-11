BUCHAREST Feb 11 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says its net profit surged to 467 million lei ($117.87 million) in 2015, compared with 68 million the year before, driven by ongoing improvement in risk costs and lower operating expenses.

* Says non-performing loans ratio fell to 17.1 percent at the end of 2015 from 20.3 percent.

* Says net cost of risk declined by 45.8 percent on the year at Group level.

* Says volume of new loans has risen 22 percent. ($1 = 3.9620 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)