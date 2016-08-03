BUCHAREST Aug 3 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 382 million lei ($96.22 million) in the first half, up 65 percent from 232 million lei in the same period of last year.

* The overall net profit of BRD Group, which includes leasin and asset management, stood at 381 million lei, up 64 percent on the year.

* Says its net banking income rose by 13.7 percent in the half to 1.38 billion lei because of higher net interest income and net fees and commissions.

* Says its non-performing loan ratio fell to 14.4 percent, from 18.6 percent at the end of June 2015.

* Says it set aside general provisions worth 90 million lei to account for a law passed this year that enables borrowers to walk away from their mortgaged properties.

