BUCHAREST May 4 Romanian lender BRD Groupe
Societe Generale
* Says records net profit of 306.9 million lei ($73.57
million) in the first quarter, sharply higher from 62.8 million
lei in the same period of 2016 due to falling costs, higher
interest rate revenue and new loans.
* The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes
leasing and asset management, stood at 330 million lei, roughly
4.5 times higher on the year.
* Says write offs operations and sale of impaired loan
portfolios led to a reduction of the non-performing loans
(defined according to EBA methodology) to 10.3 percent at the
end of March, from 13.7 percent as of March 2016.
* Says the group's net banking income rose by 0.4 percent to
650 million lei because of higher net interest income, net fees
and commissions and other banking income.
Further company coverage: ROBRD.BX
($1 = 4.1715 lei)
(Bucharest Newsroom)