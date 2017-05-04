BUCHAREST May 4 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale

* Says records net profit of 306.9 million lei ($73.57 million) in the first quarter, sharply higher from 62.8 million lei in the same period of 2016 due to falling costs, higher interest rate revenue and new loans.

* The overall net profit of the BRD group, which includes leasing and asset management, stood at 330 million lei, roughly 4.5 times higher on the year.

* Says write offs operations and sale of impaired loan portfolios led to a reduction of the non-performing loans (defined according to EBA methodology) to 10.3 percent at the end of March, from 13.7 percent as of March 2016.

* Says the group's net banking income rose by 0.4 percent to 650 million lei because of higher net interest income, net fees and commissions and other banking income.

($1 = 4.1715 lei)