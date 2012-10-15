WARSAW Oct 15 BRE Bank, the Polish arm of Germany's Commerzbank, does not expect to pay a dividend from its 2012 earnings because of the restrictions by the local financial regulator, BRE's top executive said.

"We have a significant portfolio of foreign currency loans and we expect this to be a limitation (on dividend payout)," Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)